Pache was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pache was with the big-league club for the first few months of the campaign, and he posted a .159/.203/.224 slash line in 68 games before he was demoted in late June. The 23-year-old has a .687 OPS in 41 contests for Las Vegas since being sent down and will now receive another chance in the majors.
