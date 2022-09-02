Pache entered Thursday's loss to the Nationals as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game at center field, lacing an RBI triple, drawing two walks and scoring one run in his three plate appearances.

The 23-year-old was making his third appearance overall since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, and his first hit since returning was his second major-league three-bagger. Pache's busy night offensively was certainly encouraging considering his past struggles against big-league pitching, and he should have a solid amount of opportunity to continue honing his craft over the final month of the season.