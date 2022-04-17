Pache went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays.
With the score tied 5-5 in the top of the ninth inning, Pache drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather over the wall in right-center field for the deciding runs. The homer was the first of the season for Pache and just the second of the young outfielder's MLB career, but he's off to a solid start to his Oakland tenure, batting .267 (8-for-30) with five runs and four RBI through nine games.
