Pache went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Angels.
Pache has hit safely in three straight games for the first time since May. He also picked up his second steal of the year in this contest, as the speed he displayed early in his minor-league career has largely disappeared. The outfielder is up to a .166/.218/.241 slash line with three home runs, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored through 260 plate appearances for the Athletics this year.
More News
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Homers in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Plates pair in loss•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Laces three-bagger in loss•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Called up Sunday•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Thriving at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Sent down Thursday•