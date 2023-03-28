Manager Mark Kotsay announced Monday that Pache won't be included on the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old will be the odd man out in Oakland's outfield with Esteury Ruiz, Conner Capel and Brent Rooker all making the team. Pache played in 91 games for the A's last season and was horrible at the plate with a .166/.218/.241 slash line in 260 plate appearances. Kotsay indicated the club is exploring trade opportunities for Pache, but the outfielder is otherwise poised to be designated for assignment ahead of Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Angels.