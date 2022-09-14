Pache went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
The light-hitting outfielder delivered a clutch knock, bringing home Sheldon Neuse and Nick Allen with his fourth-inning single. Pache now has 15 RBI on the season, but even factoring in a pair of hits the last two games, he owns just a .176/.300/.294 slash line across the 20 plate appearances he's logged with the Athletics since his latest promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 28.
