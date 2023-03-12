Pache is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with a double, a triple, four RBI, a walk and three runs across nine Cactus League games.

The defensive wizard is encouragingly displaying an unprecedented level of offensive prowess over a limited sample thus far, and all the usual caveats regarding spring training also apply. Nevertheless, Pache's success at the plate is a very welcome sight after he produced an abysmal .166 average and .459 OPS across 260 plate appearances over a 91-game stretch last season that qualified as his longest big-league tenure yet. Pache's quest to carve out a roster spot as a backup outfielder is certainly at an encouraging juncture, but it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old can keep up the pace over the rest of Cactus League play.