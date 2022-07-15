Pache, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 30, has forged a .333 average and 1.015 OPS across the 48 plate appearances he's logged in his first 10 games with the Aviators.

That sample includes six doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and five walks, along with an acceptable 20.8 percent strikeout rate. Pache's body of work thus far in the minors is in stark contrast to the abysmal .159/.203/.224 slash line he produced with the Athletics across 68 games, but the caveat of the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League does apply when evaluating his strong numbers thus far.