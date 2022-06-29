Oakland team trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Jimenez (shoulder) could resume throwing as soon as next week, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though an MRI on Jimenez's strained right shoulder revealed no structural damage, he hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities since landing on the injured list June 21. The right-hander is expected to take part in plyometric work later this week, and if the shoulder responds well to the activity, he could be cleared to start playing catch off flat ground. Even so, Jimenez looks as though he'll require more than the minimum 15 days to make it back from the IL, giving other relievers on the Oakland roster a chance to close games. Lou Trivino has been manager Mark Kotsay's preferred option thus far, with the 30-year-old having notched saves in back-to-back appearances Saturday and Sunday.