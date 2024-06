Jimenez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain in his left oblique Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The A's placed Jimenez on the 15-day injured list Sunday, though the severity of his injury will keep him sidelined at least 6-to-8 weeks. The 30-year-old righty has been a reliable piece of Oakland's bullpen this year, posting a 3.04 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 23.2 innings. Aaron Brooks was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the open spot in Oakland's pitching staff.