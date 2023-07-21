Jimenez (shoulder) allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning during Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Jimenez actually drew the start and fired 11 of his 16 pitches in for strikes, an encouraging development given how long he's been sidelined. While he ran into trouble during that one frame, the fact he was able to get back into game action for the first time since April 16 was of overriding importance. Assuming Jimenez experiences no residual effects over the next couple of days, he could make another appearance for the Aviators before the weekend is out.