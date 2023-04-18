Jimenez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder by the Athletics on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jimenez blew his save chance Sunday against the Mets and didn't pitch during Monday's 10-1 loss to the Cubs. Adam Oller has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. While Jimenez is out, Trevor May is likely to see the majority of the save chances that are presented.