Jimenez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday at the Athletics' spring training facility in Arizona and eventually embark on a rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander continues a deliberate recovery process that now projects to extend well past a month, considering he went on the injured list June 21. Jimenez has been building up his throwing distance recently and seems to have steered clear of setbacks thus far, but manager Mark Kotsay would only say Jimenez's rehab assignment will commence "when he's ready" as opposed to providing a tangible target date.