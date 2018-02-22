Barreto is expected to open the season at Triple-A Nashville, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

A top infield prospect in the Athletics' system, Barreto reached the majors as a 21-year-old last summer but wasn't ready for prime time, slashing .197/.250/.352 while striking out in 33 of his 76 plate appearances (43.4 percent). Though Barreto's defense looks capable enough at this point, the Athletics continue to view him as everyday player and don't have much incentive to keep him on the Opening Day roster as a utility man. Barreto should be first in line for a promotion, however, if the Athletics' projected middle-infield starters, Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien, succumb to an injury at some point.