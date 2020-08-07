Barreto, who was expected to be part of a platoon at second base with Tony Kemp prior to the start of the season, has logged just four plate appearances over four appearances to date, none of them starts.

Prior to the Athletics' July 24 season opener, manager Bob Melvin announced Chad Pinder would draw the start against the Angels for that game, but there was no indication at the time Barreto would essentially be frozen out by the utility player for the right-handed side of the platoon at the keystone. However, that's exactly what's come to pass, with Barreto only being used as a pinch hitter, pinch runner or defensive replacement thus far. The 24-year-old did score his second run of the season in Thursday's win over the Rangers when Sean Murphy singled him home, but he's yet to record any other offensive statistics and has struck out twice. There has been no clear indication from manager Bob Melvin as to why Barreto has been relegated to the bench, but Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News speculates that Pinder's quick acclimation to playing second has played a major role, and that Barreto's opportunities may be limited to occasional starts against southpaws at the keystone or as a designated hitter for the time being.