Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Optioned to Triple-A
Barreto was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Barreto has hit just .212 but has three homers in 18 games at the major-league level this season. He'll make way for the return of Matt Chapman (hand) from the disabled list.
