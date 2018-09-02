Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Rejoins Athletics
Barreto was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Barreto showcased some power during his stint with the Athletics earlier this season, hitting four home runs in 61 at-bats, but struck out 25 times. The 22-showcased similar issues at Nashville, striking out 106 times in 282 at-bats. Barreto will serve as a depth infielder for the Athletics playoff push.
