Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund: Diagnosed with sprained knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglund was diagnosed with a sprained right knee Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund's knee began bothering him near the beginning of spring training, and a visit to the doctor confirmed that he'd suffered a sprain. He has since started up a throwing program, but his status for Opening Day remains unclear.
