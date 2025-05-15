Hoglund (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Hoglund allowed just three runs across his first two MLB starts, but Los Angeles tagged him for three homers Wednesday to hand him his first loss. Another major difference from the right-hander's first two outings were free passes, as he entered Wednesday with only one walk issued. With J.T. Ginn (elbow) potentially nearing his return from the injured list, Hoglund's time in the Athletics' rotation could be running out despite a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings.