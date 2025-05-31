Hoglund (1-3) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over six innings as the A's fell 8-7 to the Blue Jays. He struck out only one.

Long balls in the first, second, third and fifth innings sent the rookie right-hander to his third defeat in his last four starts, with Hoglund serving up multiple homers in each loss. Through his first 32.1 big-league innings, he's been taken deep 10 times, leading to a 6.40 ERA to go along with a 1.52 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB. It's not clear how much longer the A's will stick with the 25-year-old in the rotation, but he's currently scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Twins.