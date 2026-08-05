Athletics' Hogan Harris: Can't find plate in blown save

Harris (3-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on three walks in two-thirds of an innings as the A's fell 5-4 to the Reds. He struck out one.

Taking the mound for the eighth inning to preserve a 4-3 lead, Harris instead walked the first two batters he faced, then brought both home with two outs on a pair of wild pitches. It's the second time in his last three appearances that Harris has been tagged for multiple runs, while the blown save was his first since June 21 -- although had he gotten through the eighth, another reliever might have gotten the call in the ninth. The southpaw's nine saves leads the A's in 2026, but he's also got five blown saves on his ledger, and his job security as closer should be viewed as very low.