Athletics' Hogan Harris: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Harris has coughed up 12 runs (10 earned) over his last 14 innings to earn a trip back to the minors. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Ben Bowden.
