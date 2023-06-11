Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Though the Brewers are bringing the right-handed Freddy Peralta to the hill Sunday, the lefty-hitting Peterson will get a rare day off with the platoon advantage in his favor. Peterson had started each of Oakland's last seven games while going 10-for-24 with two home runs and three stolen bases, so his spot in the lineup still appears to be secure.