Peterson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-3 loss against the Yankees.
Peterson cut the A's deficit to 4-2 in the second inning with a solo shot off Jhony Brito, going back-to-back with Carlos Perez. It's the second home run of the season for Peterson and his first since April 3. The 33-year-old utilityman has a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-11 in that span. Still, it's hard to see a path toward fantasy relevance for Peterson while playing a part-time role on a struggling Oakland team. On the season, he's slashing just .214/.305/.311 with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases through 118 plate appearances.