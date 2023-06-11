Peterson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Brewers on Saturday.

Peterson scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning on a JJ Bleday fielder's choice and produced his second stolen base in as many games during what was another productive day at the plate. The veteran is now hitting .417 (10-for-24) over his last seven games, a surge that's boosted his batting average and OPS by 31 and 92 points, respectively.