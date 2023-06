Peterson went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Sunday's loss against the Marlins.

Peterson's now 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts this season. The veteran infielder hasn't offered much at the plate, however, going 4-for-32 (.125) in his last 11 games. Though he's still serving as Oakland's primary third baseman, Peterson is slashing just .197/.294/.280 with three homers, 15 runs scored and 13 RBI through 180 plate appearances this season.