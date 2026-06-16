Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Homers in huge performance

McNeil went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Pirates.

McNeil went off at the dish, first driving in a run with a single in the second inning before clubbing a two-run homer in the fourth frame. The 34-year-old also added another RBI single in the seventh inning to widen the Athletics' lead. Monday marked a much-needed offensive outburst, as the second baseman entered the contest having gone 2-for-27 (.074) to begin June after posting a .562 OPS across 25 games in May. Overall, McNeil is slashing .238/.311/.324 with three homers, nine doubles, 19 RBI, 19 runs and a stolen base across 65 appearances this season.