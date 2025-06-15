Springs took a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 win at Kansas City, conceding two runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty continues to heat up, as he now sports a 3.86 ERA over 18.2 innings in June after entering the month with a 4.72 mark. Both runs Springs allowed came in the third, as he managed to generate 11 whiffs in this 89-pitch performance. The 32-year-old has been a vastly different pitcher away from Sacramento this season -- he has pitched to a 3.83 ERA across 47 road innings opposed to a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 home frames. Springs looks to lower that home ERA in his next start, currently slated to be against the Guardians in Sacramento next weekend.