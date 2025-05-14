Springs (5-3) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Dodgers.

Springs put together his longest outing of the season and looked excellent against a tough opponent. This is the third time in nine starts he's limited an opponent to one run or less. The left-hander trimmed his ERA to 4.27 with a 1.38 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 46.1 innings over nine starts. Springs' performance isn't at his peak yet -- he's striking out batters at a career-worst rate (7.0 K/9), and his 4.1 BB/9 is his highest since 2019. Still, he's getting the job done despite the flaws. Springs is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Giants this weekend.