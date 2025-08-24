Springs allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Springs had allowed nine runs over eight innings across his last two starts, so this was a good bounce-back effort. The southpaw has had Seattle's number all year, allowing just four runs over 22.1 innings across his four games versus the Athletics' division rivals. He threw 47 of 74 pitches for strikes in this outing. Springs has also allowed a home run in six straight starts after giving up a solo shot to Randy Arozarena. On the year, Springs has a 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 117:46 K:BB through 145.1 innings across 27 outings (25 starts). He is projected for a home start versus the Rangers in his next outing.