Springs (3-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 10-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out three.

Springs turned in six serviceable innings -- with the damage coming via a Luis Arraez solo homer in the third inning and a Matt Chapman RBI double in the fourth frame -- but a lack of run support stuck the southpaw with his second consecutive loss and fourth defeat of the season. Springs has cooled off after allowing just four runs across 24.2 innings in his first four outings, though the 33-year-old has still been generally effective for the Athletics with a 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB across 55 innings (10 starts). His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Padres.