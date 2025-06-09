Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Slated for bulk relief versus Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springs is expected to serve as the Athletics' primary pitcher in Monday's contest versus the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Grant Holman will be the team's opener, but Springs is in line to handle the bulk of the innings. It's the second straight bulk relief appearance for Springs, who allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out seven across 6.2 frames last week against the Twins.
More News
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Fans seven behind opener•
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Following opener Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Roughed up for six runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Gives up two homers•
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Strong start goes to waste•
-
Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Excellent in win over Dodgers•