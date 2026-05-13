Springs (3-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Cardinals.

Springs was blitzed as the Cardinals rallied for four runs in the first inning. The Athletics got three back in the next frame, but they never pulled even, leaving Springs to take the loss even after he settled in to avoid further damage. He's gone five starts without a win, allowing 19 runs over 24.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 49 innings over nine starts. The southpaw's next outing is projected to be a favorable home matchup versus the Giants over the weekend.