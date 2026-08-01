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Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Walks five in 11th loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Springs (3-11) took the loss Friday versus the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks over four innings in a 13-1 defeat. He struck out two.

Springs exited his previous start last weekend due to hip discomfort, but he was able to make his next turn through the rotation. The left-hander didn't show much command Friday, as he set a season high in walks while throwing just 44 of 86 pitches for strikes. Springs has surrendered at least one home run in five straight starts and has a 9.13 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 15:20 K:BB over 23.2 innings during that stretch. His 11 losses this season tie him with Tanner Bibee for the most in the majors.

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