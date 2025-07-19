default-cbs-image
The Athletics DFA'd Pereda on Saturday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Pereda has appeared in 19 games for the Athletics this season, slashing .175/.283/.225 with no homers and three RBI over 46 plate appearances. He's fared better in the minors with an .840 OPS with Triple-A Las Vegas, but the A's needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for pitcher Ken Waldichuk (elbow), who was activated off the 60-day IL and optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

