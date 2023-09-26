Bleday (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bleday has been sidelined since mid-August with an ACL sprain in his left knee, but he'll be available for the Athletics this week after appearing in a few rehab contests. The 25-year-old should see playing time at least against righties down the stretch.
