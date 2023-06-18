Bleday went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

This was Bleday's second straight game with a steal -- he had just one theft before this weekend. The outfielder hasn't hit particularly well in June, going 8-for-39 (.205) over 13 games this month, though that's just about in line with his season average of .210. He's added a .695 OPS, four home runs, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and six doubles through 35 contests. The poor hitting has seen Bleday slip into a part-time role as more of a fourth outfielder.