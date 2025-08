The Athletics recalled Bleday from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

With Miguel Andujar dealt to the Reds on Thursday, Bleday will rejoin the big club. Bleday has struggled at the plate with the Athletics this season, slashing .191/.288/.358 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored, one stolen base and a 28:57 BB:K across 233 plate appearances.