Bleday (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
With the Triple-A season nearing its end, Bleday will likely remain in Las Vegas for its final few games and could return to Oakland next week if everything goes as planned. Bleday has been out of action since mid-August due to a sprained ACL in his right knee.
