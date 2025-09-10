Bleday will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Athletics are facing a left-handed starter (Payton Tolle) for the fifth consecutive game, and though the left-handed-hitting Bleday was held out of the lineup in each of the previous four contests, he'll draw into the starting nine Wednesday while Tyler Soderstrom gets a day off. Bleday looks as though he'll continue to be deployed mostly in the strong side of a platoon in right field with Colby Thomas until Denzel Clarke (hip) potentially returns from the injured list in late September.