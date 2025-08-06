Bleday went 4-for-6 with a two-run homer, a double, six RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Bleday homered amidst a four-hit game for a second consecutive start since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. He's now gone 8-for-11 with two doubles, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored since being back with the big club. The outfield remains a bit crowded in Sacramento, but as long as Bleday is swinging a hot bat, he should continue to get opportunities at the plate.