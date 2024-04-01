Bleday went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored during Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Bleday took part in three of the Athletics' four runs Sunday, plating Esteury Ruiz on a first-inning triple and then bringing Ruiz around once again on a single in the third frame. Following the triple, Bleday was brought in on a Seth Brown single. Bleday has now hit safely in three of four games and is batting 5-for-17 overall (.294).