Bleday (knee) is expected to run the bases sometime this week and may subsequently head out on a short rehab assignment, the Associated Press reports.

Bleday was originally thought to very likely be done for the season when he was diagnosed with an ACL sprain in mid-August, but the outfielder has progressively been disproving that assumption over the last few weeks. Bleday's recovery has been going faster than expected, with his most recent benchmark being a live batting practice session Friday. If Bleday does indeed run the bases without setbacks in the coming days and then gets in a quick rehab assignment before the minor-league season wraps up, he could have a chance to get some big-league at-bats in before the end of the 2023 campaign on Oct. 1.