Bleday went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Twins on Thursday.

Bleday was playing in only his second game since returning from a stay on the injured list due to a knee sprain, and after going hitless Wednesday, he got on base for the first time since Aug. 13, the last game he'd played prior to his absence. With the Athletics due to face right-handers Chase Silseth and Davis Daniel in the first two games of the season-ending weekend series against the Angels, the lefty-hitting Bleday should be set for at least another two starts in 2023 before potentially taking a seat against southpaw Kenny Rosenberg on Sunday.