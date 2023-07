Bleday went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

Bleday tied the game 2-2 in the first inning with a two-run homer off Brayan Bello. The 25-year-old Bleday has now homered in back-to-back games after hitting just one in his previous 23 contests. Through 207 plate appearances this season, Bleday's slashing .218/.329/.397 with seven homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and four steals.