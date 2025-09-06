Bleday went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Bleday went yard as part of a seven-run third inning for the Athletics. His blast knocked Angels starter Jose Soriano out of the game. Bleday has already homered three times in September after hitting just two long balls across 19 contests in August. The outfielder is up to 13 homers, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .215/.303/.412 across 84 games this season.