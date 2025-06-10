Bleday hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Bleday could get shuffled out of the lineup more frequently now that Nick Kurtz (hip) is back from a stint on the injured list. Bleday was on the bench to start Monday, but he delivered when entering as a pinch hitter for Willie MacIver in the eighth inning. Kurtz's return will likely mean more of Tyler Soderstrom in left field, though Bleday could also push Denzel Clarke in center field, which is a place where Bleday would have a platoon advantage. He'll still need to hit his way into a job, as he's sporting a mediocre .200/.300/.367 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base over 207 plate appearances this season.