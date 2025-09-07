Bleday went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Bleday was one of two Athletics to deliver a homer off the bench Saturday, as he went yard in the ninth inning following Carlos Cortes' blast in the eighth. Bleday has hit the ground running in September, going 7-for-14 with four homers and nine RBI over his four games this month. He's seeing a majority of the playing time in right field versus right-handed pitchers but is unlikely to attain anything more than a platoon role. For the season, Bleday has a .221/.308/.428 slash line with 14 homers, 38 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and a stolen base over 312 plate appearances.