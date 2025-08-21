Bleday is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The left-handed-hitting Bleday had started in each of the Athletics' last three games against right-handed pitchers, but after mustering just one hit while striking out four times in 13 plate appearances over that stretch, he'll hit the bench Thursday. Carlos Cortes will fill in as the starting right fielder in place of Bleday as the Athletics take on Minnesota right-hander Jose Urena.