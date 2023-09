Bleday (knee) took batting practice Monday, Nathan Han of MLB.com reports.

Bleday took the field for batting practice for the first time since going down with a left knee sprain as he continues to ramp up his baseball activities. The outfielder was also cleared to run over the weekend. A timeline for Bleday's return has yet to be established, but given his recent progress, it's not out of the question that he could take the field again in 2023.